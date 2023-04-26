West Seattle Chamber of Commerce searching for new executive director

As the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce throws a party Thursday night to celebrate its first century, it’s looking for a new executive director to lead it into its second. After two years, Whitney Moore will be departing – but not until July 31st, after she sees the organization through upcoming events and initiatives, also including the Westside Awards breakfast on May 16th. Announcing her resignation to the membership earlier this month, the Chamber board said in part:

She pulled us through such challenging times between the pandemic and extended closure of the West Seattle Bridge. Through her leadership, we have expanded the reach of the Chamber, added meaningful programming opportunities for our membership, and improved the structure of our organization in so many different ways.

The announcement also noted that Moore’s post-Chamber plans include completion of a children’s book.The job description for her successor is not yet posted on the Chamber’s site.