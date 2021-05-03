West Seattle Chamber of Commerce hires Whitney Moore as new executive director

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director, Whitney Moore. It’s been nine months since the Chamber announced the departure of Julia Jordan, who had held the title of CEO as had her predecessors. Moore most recently worked as marketing/programs leader for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce; she is a West Seattle resident. In its announcement, the Chamber says Moore brings “talents in community engagement, leadership, innovation, and a passion for small businesses” as well as “many years of leadership, communications, event planning, and strategic marketing experience.” Moote is quoted as saying, “I plan on addressing the most pressing threats to our business community and continue working toward sustainable economic recovery and growth.” She’ll be part of this year’s online edition of the Westside Awards event, 7:30 am Tuesday, May 18th, with tickets now available.
