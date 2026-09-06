WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 23 notes for holiday weekend’s day 2

(Al suggests those flowers have a favorite in today’s Apple Cup)

Here’s what to know for September’s first Sunday – mostly listings from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY PLAYDATE: 9 to 11 am, incoming kindergarteners and other new-to-Lafayette students can meet their new classmates! (2645 California SW)

NO SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is taking the holiday weekend off.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in the still-bountiful late-summer produce-and-products season, open for shopping and eating (as it is every weekend of the year, even holidays), 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

206 MAKERS’ MARKET: While you’re in The Junction, drop into Jet City Labs for the monthly makers’ market! (4547 California SW)

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Also in The Junction – one of this season’s last few chances to get your gardening questions answered at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

BEE GARDEN WORK PARTY: 10 am-noon, all welcome to help maintain the West Seattle Bee Garden at the north end of High Point Commons Park. (Lanham/Graham)

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON’S SECOND-TO-LAST DAY: Daily splashing through Labor Day, whatever the weather, at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, first postseason weekend continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOL: Forecast is for a mostly cloudy day and sub-70 high, so the still-operating city-run wading pools should be open today – that would include noon-7 pm at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

APPLE CUP WATCH PARTY: The annual UW-WSU football faceoff happens today, and Ounces invites you to watch in their beer garden, starting at 1 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons (among other times) at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) – open 2-5 pm today, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FOLK DANCING AT C & P COFFEE: 3 pm, “A short performance celebrating Abbots Bromley’s Horn Dance Celebration – the longest continuous Pagan tradition still performed in the Village of Abbots Bromley in England in September.” No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SIP & SCULPT AT MR. B’S: Monthly “open clay night” at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LIBRARY REMINDER: The technology overhaul for Seattle Public Library starts at 6 pm tonight, and that means some service disruptions for the next month or so.

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with teas curated by host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the D-Lux Jazz Trio at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT TIM’S: Working Class Jones and All The Rain, Labor Day weekend show at Tim’s in White Center (98th/16th), 8 pm.

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!