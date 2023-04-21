WEEKEND PREVIEW: 5 things to do on Earth Day in West Seattle

Saturday is Earth Day. If you’ve already browsed our West Seattle Event Calendar, you know it’s a big list (and our morning preview will have even more). Here are five highlights:

RECYCLING: Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly Recycle Roundup happens 9 am-3 pm in the church lot at 9140 California SW. It’s a free dropoff event – here’s the list of what they are and aren’t taking this time.

RAINWATER ALTERNATIVES: Learn about RainWise during a 10 am-1 pm garden celebration at Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) in Gatewood.

SAFE DISPOSAL: Unwanted/unneeded prescription drugs are often flushed – polluting the water – or worse. One way to safely dispose of them is via Drug Take-Back Day at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), 10 am-2 pm. No questions asked, all types accepted, says precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner.

SEATTLE’S BIGGEST FOREST: Learn about the West Duwamish Greenbelt – Seattle’s biggest remaining forest, and it’s right here in West Seattle! – during a 3 pm panel discussion at the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW). Among the panelists are local nature steward Kersti Muul and Ken Workman from the Duwamish Tribe.

TIMEBANKING AND GARDENING: Learn about both at Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) at a 3-5 pm work party with West Seattle Timebank volunteers. All welcome – kids too. Take home fresh-grown organic produce!