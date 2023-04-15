COUNTDOWN: 1 week to Fauntleroy Recycle Roundup, 2 weeks to Westwood shredding

We wanted to remind you that the net two Saturdays bring opportunities to clear out more clutter:

(WSB photo, September 2022)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP ON APRIL 22: Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly dropoff event is next Saturday, 9 am-3 pm in the church parking lot at 9140 California SW [map]. Drive up, ride up, walk up and drop off anything you have that’s on the list of what they’re accepting; see it here. The church is partnering with 1 Green Planet again this year, as a free service (though donations to help them cover the cost are always welcome), and their main request is that you NOT wait until the last minute, so they don’t have to deal with a line at shutdown time. The previous Recycle Roundup in September brought out almost 500 people to recycle more than 16 tons!

SHREDDING AND FOOD DRIVE ON APRIL 29: Tax season is coming to a close, and you might have realized you have some documents you don’t need to keep any more. So two weeks from today, John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (WSB sponsor) is offering free shredding in the northwest parking lot at Westwood Village 2 pm-5 pm. If you can, bring nonperishable food (or a monetary donation) for the White Center Food Bank.