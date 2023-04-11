TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat response blocking Delridge Way SW between Brandon and Findlay

(Photo sent by Patricia)

1:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. SFD is at the Cottage Grove Commons supportive-housing building, 5444 Delridge Way SW, for a hazmat response because of what they’re calling a “strong odor” from one of the units. SPD has northbound Delridge Way blocked between Brandon and Findlay as a result. Updates to come.

1:14 PM: Now police are blocking both directions of Delridge.

(WSB photo)

1:25 PM: Our crew is at the scene to find out more. So far that’s still all SFD is saying – there’s a strong smell emanating from one of the apartments, and the hazmat responders are strategizing what to do next – they’re not even in their protective gear yet so far as we can see.