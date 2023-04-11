West Seattle, Washington

11 Tuesday

46℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat response blocking Delridge Way SW between Brandon and Findlay

April 11, 2023 1:05 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | WS breaking news

(Photo sent by Patricia)

1:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. SFD is at the Cottage Grove Commons supportive-housing building, 5444 Delridge Way SW, for a hazmat response because of what they’re calling a “strong odor” from one of the units. SPD has northbound Delridge Way blocked between Brandon and Findlay as a result. Updates to come.

1:14 PM: Now police are blocking both directions of Delridge.

(WSB photo)

1:25 PM: Our crew is at the scene to find out more. So far that’s still all SFD is saying – there’s a strong smell emanating from one of the apartments, and the hazmat responders are strategizing what to do next – they’re not even in their protective gear yet so far as we can see.

Share This

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Hazmat response blocking Delridge Way SW between Brandon and Findlay"

  • Carolei April 11, 2023 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    A bus just drove past my house on 26th Ave SW. Now I understand why.

  • n7oep April 11, 2023 (1:18 pm)
    Reply

    “Several chemicals mixed in a toilet”

  • Roh April 11, 2023 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    The rapid ride H is following the 125 routing between 23rd and Orchard, no stops. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.