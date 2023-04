Multiple texters have reported that the 42nd/Alaska signal in The Junction is malfunctioning, flashing red at last report, and backing up traffic – remember a flashing, or dark, signal makes it an all-ways stop. If it hasn’t yet been reported to SDOT, you can call their after-hours number at 206-386-1218, as with other significant malfunctions/road hazards (206-684-ROAD during business hours).