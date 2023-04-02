THEATER: One-night, free West Seattle performance of ‘Friends Across the Wires’ explores WWII Japanese American incarceration

This Friday, for one night only, the Seattle Historical Theatre Project comes to West Seattle for a free performance of “Friends Across the Wires,” which producer Tamara Bunnell explains “is an original play exploring the impact of the WWII Japanese American Incarceration on young people in Seattle.” The production is touring the region, and the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) performance at 7:30 pm Friday (April 7th) is a late addition to the schedule, so they want to be sure the word gets out. Here’s the announcement:

Seattle Historical Theatre Project presents

FRIENDS ACROSS THE WIRES The Seattle Historical Theatre Project is pleased to announce upcoming tour details in West Seattle for their theatre production of Friends Across the Wires, an original play exploring the impact of the WWII Japanese American Incarceration on young people in Seattle. The play follows best friends Kiyoko and Peggy, students at Seattle’s Broadway High School, from the bombing of Pearl Harbor through the end of Kiyoko’s incarceration at Minidoka. Extensively researched and built from personal interviews, primary sources, and other historical material, the play is designed to teach about the Incarceration while examining themes of friendship, injustice, and resilience. The play will be presented at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on Friday, April 7th, at 7:30 pm. Performing the play in West Seattle is a unique opportunity to shed light on some of the neighborhood’s history. Audience members will have the opportunity to learn about the West Seattle community’s specific responses to the rise of anti-Japanese American rhetoric prevalent in the United States during the war years. Generously funded by 4Culture Arts and Heritage and Kip Tokuda Memorial Washington Civil Liberties Public Education Program grants, this and all performances are offered free-of-charge.

In the photo are cast members Caylin Morrison as Ume, Emma Chang as Kiyoko, and Isaac Tian as Torao. Laura Ferri is playwright and director. Seats at Youngstown on Friday will be first-come, first-served. You can find out more about “Friends Across the Wires” here.