(SPU photo, 2021)

The dates are set for this year’s opportunities to get free compost in West Seattle: 9-noon Saturday, April 22nd – yes, yet another way to spend your Earth Day this year! – and 9-noon Saturday, May 6th. On both dates, Seattle Public Utilities, ECOSS, and Lenz Enterprises will team up to offer it while supplies last. Bring your own container to the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).