FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way SW protected bike lane work ‘nearly complete’

April 24, 2023 6:21 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news

After last weekend’s work, SDOT says it’s “nearly” done installing the 2-way protected bike lane along an almost-half-mile stretch of West Marginal Way SW north of the Duwamish Longhouse – jersey barriers are up and lane markings are painted. We drove alongside it this afternoon for a closer look:

Reminder signage is in place at driveways not only on the bike-lane side but also on the northbound side of West Marginal, where the pre-existing Duwamish Trail crosses. It’s been more than two years since SDOT proposed the bike lane, eventually deciding to hold off on installation until after the West Seattle Bridge reopened last September.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way SW protected bike lane work 'nearly complete'"

  • sbre April 24, 2023 (6:59 pm)
    Hopefully the bike lanes and gutters will be cleaned after they’ve finished with the barriers, trail debris and clogged drains can be problematic on paths like these.I’m sure looking forward to using them!!Enjoy!

  • Spencer April 24, 2023 (7:23 pm)
    Woo hoo! I’m super excited to have a safe path down to Georgetown! I hope it’ll motivate me to visit more often. :D

