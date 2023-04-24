FOLLOWUP: West Marginal Way SW protected bike lane work ‘nearly complete’

After last weekend’s work, SDOT says it’s “nearly” done installing the 2-way protected bike lane along an almost-half-mile stretch of West Marginal Way SW north of the Duwamish Longhouse – jersey barriers are up and lane markings are painted. We drove alongside it this afternoon for a closer look:

Reminder signage is in place at driveways not only on the bike-lane side but also on the northbound side of West Marginal, where the pre-existing Duwamish Trail crosses. It’s been more than two years since SDOT proposed the bike lane, eventually deciding to hold off on installation until after the West Seattle Bridge reopened last September.