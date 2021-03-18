WEST MARGINAL WAY: Last call for comments on proposed bike lane

If you have something to say about SDOT‘s proposal to close the gap in the Duwamish River Trail with a two-way protected bicycle lane replacing part of a general traffic lane on West Marginal Way, time is running out. Tomorrow is the last day for nearby businesses to answer this survey; everyone else can send comments via WestSeattleBridge@seattle.gov. The latest updates on the proposal happened this week at meetings of the Seattle Freight Advisory Board and Maritime Town Hall. Those yielded some new information about what it would take to build the path in the sidewalk area on the west side of West Marginal south of the bridge – one of four options reviewed:

The sidewalk path, Option A, would cost $2.5 million, SDOT estimates – 80 percent of that because of utility poles that would have to be moved – compared to $400,000 for the in-street lane:

SDOT wants to build the in-street version, Option B:

The freight board opposes the bike lane and supports removing the “lane drop” by the Duwamish Longhouse, where part of the southbound outside lane was removed as an interim safety measure pending the future nearby crossing light, and some street parking was added. But the board supports the crossing improvements, noting in a November letter to city government that the crossing project is entirely separate from the bike-lane matter.

WHAT’S NEXT: SDOT says a decision memo will be “drafted” later this month, with a decision finalized in April. If the decision is to build the bicycle lane, that’ll happen in August, when a temporary version of the new crossing signal near the Longhouse goes in.