West Seattle, Washington

13 Thursday

39℉

FOLLOWUP: Ex-Pegasus Pizza space up for lease

April 13, 2023 10:23 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

Four months after Pegasus Pizza was evicted from 2768 Alki Avenue SW, the space is being offered for lease. We’ve been keeping an eye out for this ever since the eviction and closure, and noticed tonight that the sign had gone up since our last pass through the area a few days earlier. At year’s end, we noted that a court filing indicated the eviction ruling would be appealed. but in March, the appeals court closed the case, saying followup documents due in January had never been filed. The space is listed for lease by Alki Property Management, the building owners who have their offices next to the ex-pizzeria.

Share This

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Ex-Pegasus Pizza space up for lease"

  • Brooke April 13, 2023 (10:56 pm)
    Reply

    Unfortunate ending for a restaurant with so many fond memories for many of us. From family dinners, to sport’s team parties, to lunch dates, I hope another good restaurant can use the space. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.