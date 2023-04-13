FOLLOWUP: Ex-Pegasus Pizza space up for lease

Four months after Pegasus Pizza was evicted from 2768 Alki Avenue SW, the space is being offered for lease. We’ve been keeping an eye out for this ever since the eviction and closure, and noticed tonight that the sign had gone up since our last pass through the area a few days earlier. At year’s end, we noted that a court filing indicated the eviction ruling would be appealed. but in March, the appeals court closed the case, saying followup documents due in January had never been filed. The space is listed for lease by Alki Property Management, the building owners who have their offices next to the ex-pizzeria.