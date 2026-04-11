VIDEO: Rising ‘Tides’ gala generosity floats Southwest Seattle Historical Society past challenges that could have sunk new exhibit

Story by Tracy Record

Photos by Torin Record-Sand

or West Seattle Blog

“Then 2025 hit.”

Culture/arts institutions from coast to coast would understand the pain in those three words from Southwest Seattle Historical Society board president Kathy Duncan toward the start of the organization’s Tides of History fundraising gala Friday night at Salty’s on Alki

She primarily spoke about why fundraising was needed more than ever: SWSHS spent more than two years planning its upcoming permanent exhibit, when the new federal administration slashed support for culture, arts, education and more: “Grants that we were pursuing disappeared.” Compounding that, shortly thereafter, tariffs “raised the cost” for much of what they needed.

SWSHS could have pulled back, given up, downsized their vision. They decided to “push forward” instead. And if all goes well, the exhibit – looking at “how the waters around us have connected and divided us – will open this summer at SWSHS’s home on Alki, the Log House Museum. It will be far more than a display case of items – it will include maps, recordings, video, signage outside the building, even a role for the museum’s garden of native plants. Here’s our video of everything Duncan said:

She was preceded by brief words of welcome from Ken Workman, a descendant of Chief Seattle, on behalf of the Native people whose history here goes the furthest back of all:

What’s ahead for the Log House Museum in addition to the new permanent exhibit was detailed by a relatively new member of the staff, program coordinator Oli Castañon Villa, who is planning events including “getting people thinking about the legacy of the United States” in conjunction with America 250, as well as a Riverside Memorial Plaza cleanup in June and a special story time on the Fourth of July:

SWSHS executive director Elizabeth Rudrud, continuing to serve as emcee, introduced spotlight speaker Roger Evans from the Washington State Black Legacy Institute and Seattle Griot Project.

WSBLI is in its second year headquartered at West Seattle’s city-landmarked ex-church formerly known as The Sanctuary. Evans explained in his presentation how they’re focusing on digitization and archiving as well as an oral history collection; he also talked about the challenges of obtaining the historical material they’re gathering, because it’s often in the possession of people who fought hard to preserve it and don’t want to run the risk of losing it.

He said WSBLI and SGP are “coontinuing to build a growing digital archive” and that the space in the ex-church “allows us to bring history to life.” And, he concluded, “We invite partnership; we invite collaboration.”

Bringing it all together was executive director Rudrud, moving from the emcee role to podium as the final pre-auction speaker. Summoning both the night’s theme and the spirit of the forthcoming permanent exhibit, she noted, “The tides of history are powerful, unyielding – they alter our landscape and define our future.” She acknowledged key figures who factor into the community’s history and were in attendance, such as 90-year-old Mas Tahara, historian of the Tengu Fishing Club, which just had its first derby of the year last weekend (watch the auction video below to hear from him):

She also had shout-outs for many others including Carol-Ann Thornton, a key figure in Seattle civil-rights history (and a current member of the SWSHS board):

From the Duwamish Tribe, Kristina Pearson and Nancy Sackman:

West Seattle-residing former Mayor Greg Nickels – who has made history as the only two-term Seattle mayor so far this millennium – and wife Sharon Nickels:

Rudrud also spoke of past SWSHS leaders and many others. Here’s everything she said:

Her talk also included a remembrance of West Seattle native Jim Whittaker, the history-making mountaineer who died this past week. Here’s the short video she played of Whittaker and his twin brother, the late Lou Whittaker, sharing West Seattle memories nine years ago:

“These are the stories of our community,” she observed.

She turned the floor over to one of her predecessors in the SWSHS leadership role, Clay Eals (below left), and board member Mike Shaughnessy (below right), both of whom served as auctioneers again this year, with Shaughnessy coaxing the bidders and Eals talking to key figures in the crowd.

Their section of the event ran 27 minutes – a very entertaining 27 minutes even if you weren’t bidding:

They auctioned off five items (separate from silent- and online-auction items the SWSHS offered):

-A ride on the Zamboni at a Sno-King Ice Rink went for $700

-A two-hour consultation with master garden coach Jeff Daley went for $1100

-A “private speakeasy party wth Shaughnessy and local preservationist John Bennett went for $1,500

-A walking tour of the West Duwamish Greenbelt with Ken Workman wwent for $1,400

-Making your own Husky Deli ice-cream flavor and having a launch party for it (last year’s winning bidder was there and told his story of making mango cardamom ice crea) went for $3,100

The night wrapped up with an auction-night tradition, “raise the paddle” monetary donations, and guests lingered to chat, snack, and admire the view.

It had been noted earlier that the evening’s goal was to raise $30,000 more to help cover the cost of the new exhibit:

Supporting work like this “is about loving your community,” Eals had said, and the tally Rudrud shared with WSB (the event’s media sponsor) today showed a whole lot of love:

Prior to our event last night, we raised $135,000 in contributions toward our exhibit (very new grant from Norcliff Foundation). These include sponsorships, foundation gifts, ticket sales, online auction, and individual contributions. Foundations and sponsors include: Nucor Steel

Hugh and Jane Ferguson Foundation

The Norcliff Foundation

City of Seattle Office of Arts and Culture

City of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

John Bennett Preservation Foundation

West Seattle Garden Club In total, we raised: $51,075 from our Gala and Online Auction including our record breaking fundraising that we reached last night: $31,950 – $11,200 in our live auction (donors provided multiple bids for Master Gardening with Jeff Daley, president of the West Seattle Garden Club, and multiple bids for the private speakeasy), plus $20,750 in Raise the Paddle

WHAT’S NEXT: If all goes well, the new exhibit will open on the Fourth of July. And it’s more than just an exhibit – the SWSHS, founded 42 years ago, wants to carry out a “vision” of transforming how people experience its museum, and local stories. This page on their website (which itself will be transformed soon) explains, and offers you a chance to donate too if you’re so moved.