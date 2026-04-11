Seattle Fire Department stations to open for visitors on May 2

(WSB file photo from a past Station 37 open house

When the city announced that May 2 will be “Neighbor Day,” we asked the Seattle Fire Department if, as happened on many past occasions, they’d be opening local fire stations to community visitors. Though it’s not mentioned in the Neighbor Day announcement, SFD tells us yes, all stations will be open noon-2 pm on that day (three weeks from today) One caveat, though – the firefighters will remain on call, so if they’re dispatched to an emergency, that could bring an abrupt end to that station’s open house. West Seattle has five fire stations – Station 11 in Highland Park at 16th/Holden, Station 29 in North Admiral at 2139 Ferry Avenue SW, Station 32 in The Triangle at 38th/Alaska, Station 36 at the north end of Delridge beneath the West Seattle Bridge, Station 37 in Sunrise Heights at 35th/Holden.