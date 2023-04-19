CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Deadly West Seattle Bridge crash, 4 weeks later

(SDOT camera image from shortly after crash)

Four weeks ago today, two 18-year-olds died in a crash on the West Seattle Bridge. They were killed early March 22nd by a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes. Readers have been asking what’s happened since then. The wrong-way driver, who survived, is still at Harborview Medical Center, listed in satisfactory condition. We don’t know much about him other than that he is 36 years old and has a West Seattle address. He is not yet charged, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is not commenting on the status of the case, but police have said he will be booked into the King County Jail when discharged from the hospital. There’s no indication of how soon that will happen, as we don’t have details of his injuries, just his condition. The victims, Khalea Thoeuk and Riley Danard, have been lain to rest and remembered at a memorial service in Snohomish County.