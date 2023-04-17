West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

46℉

Car on the beach at Cormorant Cove

April 17, 2023 9:54 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for the tips and photos (the one above is from Madeline). That car turned up on the beach at Cormorant Cove Park (3700 block of Beach Drive) early today. It had been towed by the time we got there for a look but our photographer says tire tracks suggest it arrived on the beach via the path from the sidewalk. We’re checking with SPD to see if they have more information on what happened; the initial report is logged at 6 am as “suspicious circumstances.”

Share This

No Replies to "Car on the beach at Cormorant Cove"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.