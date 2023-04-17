Car on the beach at Cormorant Cove

Thanks for the tips and photos (the one above is from Madeline). That car turned up on the beach at Cormorant Cove Park (3700 block of Beach Drive) early today. It had been towed by the time we got there for a look but our photographer says tire tracks suggest it arrived on the beach via the path from the sidewalk. We’re checking with SPD to see if they have more information on what happened; the initial report is logged at 6 am as “suspicious circumstances.”