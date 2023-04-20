BIZNOTE: Soft-opening day at Tony’s Market

Thanks to Arlene for the tip! Tony’s Market at 35th/Barton has soft-opened. Official opening day isn’t until Saturday, proprietor Joey Genzale told us when we went over to investigate, but you’re welcome to stop by now. Some produce is in stock already, but he says local growers are having some challenges because of the still-cold weather.

This year Tony’s aims to help you grow your own produce, too, with plans to offer herb and vegetable plant starts, as well as bagged mulch/soil for your garden.

Official hours again this year starting Saturday (April 22nd) will be 9 am to 7 pm daily. (If you’re new – Joey has operated the market since its founder and namesake, his dad Tony Genzale, died 12 years ago. Along with produce and more in the spring/summer, Tony’s Market sells pumpkins during Halloween season and Christmas trees during the holiday season.)