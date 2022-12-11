BIZNOTE: Here’s why Morgan Junction McDonald’s is closed

Thanks for the tips! West Seattle is temporarily down to one McDonald’s – the overhaul at Westwood Village continues, and now the Morgan Junction location is completely closed for three weeks, after having been drive-thru-only for a while. We just went down for a look after several texts and emails about the closure, and found not only yellow tape across both driveways, but also this sign on the door:

Permits in the city’s online system indicate this is remodeling work, including equipment upgrades. This McDonald’s is operated by the same franchisee as the one in Admiral; when that was remodeled four years ago, we were told the Morgan Junction restaurant would be, too.