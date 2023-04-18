ALSO RETURNING: Admiral Neighborhood Association’s summer concerts

If you’ve read our coverage of Admiral Neighborhood Association meetings – and/or attended them – you know ANA has been resolute in reviving the group’s long-running summer-concert series, even though its past venue, the back lawn of Hiawatha Community Center, is unavailable. Most recently, ANA was zeroing in on the Lafayette Elementary School playground as a site, and has announced today that three concerts will be held there, on Thursday nights as in the past, July 13th, 20th, and 27th. Performers and other details are forthcoming. If you have questions, a good place to bring them would be ANA’s next general meeting, 7 pm May 9th at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). ANA says the agenda that night also will include a long-sought guest appearance by a Seattle Parks official with an update on Hiawatha’s upcoming projects.