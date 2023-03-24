WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 things to do

(Rainbow glimpsed from Alki on Thursday – photo by Tom Trulin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Second and final free spring concert, 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle).

AT KENYON HALL: Second edition of the all-ages Kenyon Hall Cabaret drag show, doors at 7, show at 7:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

BASEBALL: 7 pm home game for West Seattle High School vs. O’Dea, Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Gary Benson & Ellen Reed at 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DJ AT THE SPOT: 7-10 pm, DJ Sang-Do spins at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’: West Seattle High School‘s spring musical continues tonight at 7:30 pm. Our calendar listing has details and ticket info. (3000 California SW)

SOUND BATH: “For peace and relaxation,” 7:30 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

AT THE SKYLARK: Sun King, Urban Achievers, tribute bands (The Cult and Led Zeppelin), doors 7:30, music 8:30. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!