Reported by Richard in Fauntleroy:

My 2011 gray Hyundai Elantra was stolen at 1:30 pm on 45th Ave SW this afternoon by two male suspects. The postman saw them and attempted to intervene but they completed the whole operation too quickly. They drove off toward Wildwood Market intersection. Attaching pics of the suspects from my doorbell camera.

Washington license plate CFV5218. Police incident # 23-72264.