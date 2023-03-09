WEST SEATTLE 5K: Registration now open for first one since 2019, with new features!

(2018 West Seattle 5K photo by David Hutchinson)

As we first told you last month, the West Seattle 5K is returning this year for the first time since 2019. Today, we have details on what’s new, as well as how to register – which you can do right now. The WS5K is presented by the West Seattle High School PTSA, with co-sponsors including WSB. Here’s the update:

After a three-year break for COVID, West Seattle High School and the PTSA are excited to announce the 12th running of the West Seattle 5K on Sunday morning, May 21, 2023. All profits raised from the West Seattle 5K will provide funding for West Seattle High School to provide classroom tools, books, supplies, and much more to its students and teachers.

Thousands of runners and spectators from all corners of the Puget Sound area and beyond have participated in this 5K over the previous 11 years. Participants are drawn to the event by the family fun, the gorgeous scenery, a flat and fast course starting and finishing at Alki Bathhouse, and all the amenities that Alki Beach has to offer. Prizes will be awarded to the top three adult and student male and female finishers.

New this year is a grade-level competition among West Seattle High School students. The goal is to create a friendly competition to see which grade gets the most classmates to register. The winning grade gets out of Homeroom early for a special treat and cash ($250) to their grade-level ASB. “We have heard from event runners that they didn’t know this event benefitted the high school so we want to make sure to raise that awareness as well as get as many high schoolers involved as possible,” says Kelley O’Connor, event co-chair.

Other new 5k features include a “Sleep In” and “sponsor a student runner” options. There are buttons on the registration page to donate to the 5K if you’d rather sleep in that morning or don’t wish to run/walk. This is the community’s High School and we hope residents will feel generous in supporting the school and local students. This is a fun way to give back.

“This is a really important year for the 5K to be back,” says Brian Vance, West Seattle High School principal. “We had a levy expire in 2020-21 school year for WSHS. We are facing the loss of intervention dollars to run after-school supports, tutoring center and Saturday school. Events like the 5K make up for those lost funds.”

Registration is live now. Adults are $35. Late registration for adults starts 5/1 at $40. Kids under 6 are free. Youth 19 and under are $20. Late registration starts 5/15 at $30. West Seattle High School staff members get to register at same rate as students. We brought student/staff rate down to $20 (was $30 in previous years). Students and staff go up to $30 during late registration starting 5/15.

We have amazing sponsors to thank: Portage Bay Cafe, School of Rock, Sea Pines Physical Therapy, West Seattle Blog, Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance, and West Seattle Realty and so many more. Please go to westseattle5k.com to see all sponsors!