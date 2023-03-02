UPDATE: Water-main break in Fauntleroy

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

4:05 PM: SFD is on the scene of what’s described as a water-main break in Fauntleroy, just west of the Endolyne business district, in the 9200 block of 46th SW. We’ve also received a report of discolored water in Morgan Junction.

(Texted photo)

We’re on the way to find out more.

4:29 PM: Adding photos. SFD and SPU are on the scene of the break. Water in the street is subsiding. Meantime, our texter from Morgan Junction called SPU (reminder: any water problem, call 206-386-1800) and said they indeed attributed it to a break. The discoloration, as is usual in these cases, is because of sediment – usually rust – getting stirred up in the line when there’s a problem.