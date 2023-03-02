West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

UPDATE: Water-main break in Fauntleroy

March 2, 2023 4:05 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

4:05 PM: SFD is on the scene of what’s described as a water-main break in Fauntleroy, just west of the Endolyne business district, in the 9200 block of 46th SW. We’ve also received a report of discolored water in Morgan Junction.

(Texted photo)

We’re on the way to find out more.

4:29 PM: Adding photos. SFD and SPU are on the scene of the break. Water in the street is subsiding. Meantime, our texter from Morgan Junction called SPU (reminder: any water problem, call 206-386-1800) and said they indeed attributed it to a break. The discoloration, as is usual in these cases, is because of sediment – usually rust – getting stirred up in the line when there’s a problem.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-main break in Fauntleroy"

  • AJ March 2, 2023 (4:08 pm)
    I live near thriftway and water is clear here. 

    • Aaron March 2, 2023 (4:29 pm)
      I also live near Thriftway (Fauntleroy and Willow) and the water is not clear here.

    • Hallidie Haid March 2, 2023 (4:29 pm)
      Water main break is on 46th sw between brace point and wildwood. 

  • sw March 2, 2023 (4:22 pm)
    This is just the first in a series of catastrophic events caused by the shift in the cosmic plane following the closure of The Original Bakery. Bring back the maple bars and order shall be returned. 

  • SuperAwesome March 2, 2023 (4:32 pm)
    Really brown water in Alki near the statue of liberty

  • Tom March 2, 2023 (4:33 pm)
