2:28 PM: Police and fire have responded to a collision at 9th/Henderson, by Westcrest Park. It’s reported as a pedestrian hit by a driver. Police have told dispatch that westbound Henderson is blocked at 9th. No information yet on how seriously the victim was hurt.

2:36 PM: The medic unit and one of the two engines have been dismissed from the call, which indicates no major injuries, but we’ll be following up with SFD.