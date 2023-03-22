TONIGHT: South Delridge Action Plan @ HPAC

Two months after the city Office of Planning and Community Development announced the South Delridge Action Plan by launching a survey, you can find out more about it at tonight’s monthly meeting of HPAC. At centerstage during the community coalition’s 7 pm online meeting will be OPCD reps led by David Goldberg. HPAC’s announcement says they plan to discuss:

-Their partnerships with SPU and other City Departments

-Engagement that’s already completed to help guide their understanding of priorities

-Ideas about what the Outcomes of the work might be

-Rough phases of work moving forward They’re interested in hearing ideas on engagement for 2023 and any opportunities to partner and hearing about outcomes of interest to HPAC members.

All are welcome at tonight’s meeting, to listen/watch and/or ask questions. You can get the video/call-in info by going here.