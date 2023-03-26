Remembering Tyler S. Tomaselli, 1985-2023

Family and friends are remembering Tyler Tomaselli, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Tyler Sinclair Tomaselli

July 24, 1985 – February 12, 2023

Tyler was born and raised in West Seattle, the “Westside Bestside,” and he loved life with a passion. He loved baseball, football, and basketball and was an All Star athlete. He loved animals, was always kind and loving to everyone and was a very humble person. He is survived by his father Paul, mother Cathy, brother Jake, his turtle Melissa, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, as well as many good friends from the West Seattle community. He is now resting at peace with his heavenly family, friends, his dog Jasmine, and the lord. We love you Tywu, we will miss you but will also see you again soon.

Please share memories, photos & condolences with Tyler’s family on the Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Tyler-Tomaselli.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will be held at a future date in West Seattle, please check the obituary page for details.

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle