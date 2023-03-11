REAL ESTATE: Admiral Way 7-11 site for sale

(King County Assessor photo)

Every so often, a check of the commercial real-estate listings yields something of note. Tonight, it’s the 7-11 site at 4312 SW Admiral Way, listed for sale about a week ago for $1,550,000. It’s a 2,560-square-foot lot zoned Neighborhood Commercial 55, for potentially up to five stories of mixed-use redevelopment. The listing also notes the site has held a 7-11 for more than half a century – since 1968. Its sale wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of that, though; the brochure for the listing says the 7-11’s lease runs through 2025, with two five-year extension options after that. Property records show the most-recent 7-11 site sale in West Seattle was California/Erskine, which sold for $2.9 million three years ago. Of the other 7-11 sites, three are company-owned – Highland Park, South Delridge, and 35th/Avalon