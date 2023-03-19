MISSING: Have you seen Craig?

That’s Craig, whose mother asked us to ask you to help find him. He’s been missing since Friday night and may have been seen Saturday evening at Alki. She says Craig is 17 years old, 5’9″, with light gray eyes, brown curly hair “down in the face or in a man bun,” last seen wearing blue sweat pants, gray tank top, and a white sweatshirt with 2Pac on it. If you see Craig, call 911 and note the SPD case number of 23-74663, or call his mom Christina at 603-748-2904.