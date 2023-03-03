HAPPENING NOW: First night of in-person Girl Scout Cookie sales in West Seattle

(WSB photo)

Among the first West Seattle Girl Scouts selling cookies in person this year is Annabelle from Troop 41886, who we found with mom Sarah outside West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) a little while ago. As mentioned here earlier this week, in-person cookie sales are happening today through Sunday, March 19th, at many locations – go here, enter your zip code, and the times/locations will pop up. (We’ll also be adding dates/times/places in our calendar listing for troops we hear from directly – westseattleblog@gmail.com) You also can order online through March 13th, with home delivery or USPS mail options.