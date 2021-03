Last summer, we reported on the concept for public art that’ll be part of the Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, with a survey for your comments.. Now, an update on the art design – including word that a guardrail has been added to the project:

Here are basics on the pump-station upgrade, aimed at increasing capacity and reliability. The project website still says construction is expected to start this year.