FLOWER POWER: Friends of Roxhill Elementary’s spring fundraiser

Friends of Roxhill Elementary can help you grow flowers and other plants this spring/summer, while you help them. Here’s the announcement. of this year’s Flower Power fundraiser:

We are partnering with Flower Power Fundraising to sell flower bulbs, kitchen garden herbs, sprouts, seeds and more to bring some joy to your home garden or window sill this spring.

Check out our fundraising website:

friendsofroxhill.fpfundraising.com

They have a variety of plants for every climate. If you know a Roxhill student, enter their name in the field “Give Credit For This Sale To” when you check out. The student with the most sales will get to pick any item from the Roxhill School Spirit Store.

How does it work?

Use the link above to choose from 50+ types of flower bulbs, seeds and accessories for your garden. Friends of Roxhill receives 50% of the profits from every order. Orders are shipped directly to the person placing the order starting April 1 (there is a $6.99 shipping fee).

100% Grow Guarantee

● You can shop with confidence when selecting bulbs with a 100% grow guarantee. If you are dissatisfied with your purchase, Flower Power Fundraising will send a replacement.

● All of the flower bulbs offered are for planting in the spring season for summer blooms.

● Zones 7-10 are encouraged to place orders Mid-March to Early April for delivery and planting early-Mid April as soon as orders arrive.

● Seattle is in Zone 8. See website zone map for other locations.

● No shipping to Hawaii or Alaska.

Order deadline is May 15, 2023. Thank you again for your continued support of Roxhill Elementary.