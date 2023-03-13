DEAL: Register for Loop the ‘Lupe 2023 before next price increase

If you’re thinking about being part of this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe – our area’s only obstacle-course 5K – this is the week to sign up. Prices go up Friday for three of the five levels at which you can participate this year – the Family Wave Obstacle Course 5K, the new Elite Wave Obstacle Course 5K, or Fun Run 5K. You can get in on the early prices by going here to sign up. Loop the ‘Lupe happens June 3rd at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), next to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whose community social work is supported by the event. (Loop the ‘Lupe also includes Senior Saunter and Youth 1K options, but those prices don’t change until just a couple days before LTL.) Set your calendar for June 3rd even if you don’t want to run/walk/dodge – music, food, and a beer garden will be set up on the sidelines for everyone to celebrate a day in the park. (WSB is a Loop the ‘Lupe community sponsor.)