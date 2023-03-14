West Seattle, Washington

14 Tuesday

CORONAVIRUS: Gatewood Elementary cases lead to masking recommendation

March 14, 2023 1:21 am
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Thanks for the early-morning forward. As happened at West Seattle HS a month ago, Gatewood Elementary is recommending mask-wearing because of “multiple COVID cases.” Here’s the note Gatewood principal Kyna Hogg sent:

Dear Gatewood Elementary Families,

There have been multiple positive COVID-19 cases identified at Gatewood Elementary. At this time, the district is recommending that all students and teachers wear a mask for the next 10 calendar days starting today to help prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

Please talk with your child [Monday] evening about wearing a mask at school, and if you are able to, please send your child to school with a mask. We also have masks available at school for any child who needs one.

Our goal is to keep as many students learning in-person as possible while maintaining a safe environment. To help do that, we ask that you please monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms and keep them home if they are sick.  

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

The district’s COVID dashboard is here.

