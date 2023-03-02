Comedy, music, books, community involvement for your West Seattle Thursday

(Female Common Merganser in breeding plumage, photographed off Jack Block Park by Ann Anderson)

Here are highlights for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where you’ll find them playing today.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Birrieria Pepe El Toro truck will be visiting.

DEVELOPMENT MEETING: 5 pm online, the city is convening a meeting for comments on a proposed 11-unit development in Delridge, at 6504 24th SW, on an “environmentally critical” site near Longfellow Creek. The meeting notice explains how to participate, by video or phone, and how to comment.

TAE KWON DO: Tonight at 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club starts March lessons. New students can join at any time, and beginners are welcome.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: The West Seattle Silent Book Club – read by yourself, then talk if you want – meets at 11 locations this month, starting at 7 pm tonight. They’re all listed here.

PIANO BAR: Join Larry Knapp and friends for music and more at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) 7-10 pm – bar’s open too, and musicians are welcome as well as spectators.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community council for White Center and vicinity meets online at 7 pm, all welcome. Agenda and attendance info can be found in our calendar listing.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy show at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), presented by West Seattle-based Cozy Comedy. Ticket link is in our calendar listing!

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!