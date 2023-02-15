WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 11 highlights!

(Tuesday sunrise glow, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

AMERICAN MAHJONG: 1-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Stimulate your brain by playing this ancient Chinese tile game that is similar to the card game Rummy. Meet new people and have fun. All levels of players are welcome.”

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

LACROSSE PRACTICES BEGIN: Southwest Lacrosse Club Titans boys teams 3rd grade and up start practices tonight – info here.

HSA SELECT BOYS’ SOCCER TRYOUTS: Tonight and tomorrow at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW):

Players should plan to attend both days of tryouts. U16 (Birth Year 2008) Day 1: Feb 15, Wed, 6-7:30pm

U17 (Birth Year 2007) Day 1: Feb 15, Wed, 7:30-9pm

U19 (Birth Year 2005/06) Day 1: Feb 15, Wed, 7:30-9pm Register HERE. Please review Tryout Page to prepare for tryouts.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

LIVE AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: It’s Jazz Night, starting at 6:30 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

CHURCH CELEBRATION: The Rev. Canon Elise B. Johnstone becomes rector of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) in a ceremony tonight; community members welcome.

LIVE AT EPHESUS: Kimball & The Fugitive Trio now plays Ephesus Greek Restaurant (5245 California SW), 6:30 pm Wednesdays.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Time for you to shine! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

