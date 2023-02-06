West Seattle High School’s Key Club invites you to dinner!

This Friday, you can have dinner with the West Seattle High School Key Club, whose president Angelina Ly sent this announcement:

We are hosting a Spaghetti Night … There will be trivia, board games, drinks, and of course, spaghetti! This event will take place at West Seattle High School on February 10th from 6 PM to 8 PM. People must enter through the Historical Entrance, located on the north side of the building. The cost for a ticket is $10 per person and can be bought through this link. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, whether they have attended West Seattle High School or not.

Key Club is student-run and is the largest and oldest service organization for teens. There are more than 5,000 Key Clubs around the world. In each of those clubs, members work together to improve their schools and communities while also building character and leadership skills through service.

Our goal with this event is to raise money for our club to fund future projects while also providing a fun, family-friendly event to the community.