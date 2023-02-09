WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning street robbery

One incident of note so far from today’s police summaries: A street robbery early this morning. Police say a woman was returning home from work just before 4:30 am near 29th/Bataan. While walking from her car to her home, she was approached by someone who “poked her” with a pistol. The robber then, according to police, “demanded jewelry, and stole the victim’s purse, which contained cash, a cell phone, and other items.” Police say the robber then walked/ran away “and possibly entered a vehicle.” Officers tried to get search assistance from K9 and/or the Guardian One helicopter, but neither were available. The summary did not include descriptive information for the robber but we followed up with SPD and they say the full report describes him only as Black, male, about 5’6″-5’9″, with a medium build and dark clothing.