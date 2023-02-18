WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 35th/Roxbury robbery

9:14 PM: Police are investigating an armed robbery reported at the strip mall on the northeast corner of 35th and Roxbury less than half an hour ago. We haven’t heard the business name mentioned over police radio, but a texter says it was the smoke shop. So far officers have told dispatch that the robbers were described as two Black men in black jogging suits, at least one armed with a black handgun, who got away in a white 4-door Hyundai Elantra, apparently with a third person. No injuries reported.

9:30 PM: This may be related to at least two subsequent robberies mentioned by dispatchers, both south of Seattle, in White Center and North Burien, both with similar suspect/vehicle descriptions.