TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 21st.

WEATHER & WATER

More rain likely, high in the mid-to-upper 40s. … A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 10 am, for some possible high-tide slopover.

SCHOOL’S OUT

Midwinter break continues today for most, but note that some non-public schools resume classes tomorrow.

TRANSIT TODAY

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. (A briefing on the status of service is expected at a King County Council committee meeting starting at 9:30 am – you can watch here.)

-Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi.

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a two-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch to see where boats are at.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.