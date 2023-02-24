TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 24th.

WEATHER

Sunny today, still colder than normal, high in the mid-30s. (Thursday’s high was 35 degrees, 16 degrees below normal for this time of year.)

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. (Here’s our report on Tuesday’s briefing, which noted they’re still short-staffed.)

–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

After some unannounced road-closing work last weekend, we’ve asked SDOT if any major work is expected this weekend. Reply: No. (If you do see anything, text us when you can, 206-293-6302) … Meantime, expect some congestion around the Alki Bathhouse all day Saturday, with the Polar Plunge event drawing more than half a dozen food trucks and other event-related vehicles.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.