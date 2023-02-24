TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 24th.
WEATHER
Sunny today, still colder than normal, high in the mid-30s. (Thursday’s high was 35 degrees, 16 degrees below normal for this time of year.)
TRANSIT TODAY
Water Taxi – Regular schedule.
–Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. (Here’s our report on Tuesday’s briefing, which noted they’re still short-staffed.)
–Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.
WEEKEND PREVIEW
After some unannounced road-closing work last weekend, we’ve asked SDOT if any major work is expected this weekend. Reply: No. (If you do see anything, text us when you can, 206-293-6302) … Meantime, expect some congestion around the Alki Bathhouse all day Saturday, with the Polar Plunge event drawing more than half a dozen food trucks and other event-related vehicles.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.
High Bridge – the camera at the top:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low Bridge – looking east to west:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:
Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS