TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview

February 24, 2023 6:01 am
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, February 24th.

WEATHER

Sunny today, still colder than normal, high in the mid-30s. (Thursday’s high was 35 degrees, 16 degrees below normal for this time of year.)

TRANSIT TODAY

Water TaxiRegular schedule.

Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. (Here’s our report on Tuesday’s briefing, which noted they’re still short-staffed.)

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on a 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

WEEKEND PREVIEW

After some unannounced road-closing work last weekend, we’ve asked SDOT if any major work is expected this weekend. Reply: No. (If you do see anything, text us when you can, 206-293-6302) … Meantime, expect some congestion around the Alki Bathhouse all day Saturday, with the Polar Plunge event drawing more than half a dozen food trucks and other event-related vehicles.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.

