‘Nerd Singles Mixer,’ music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset, photographed by Daniel Nye)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for this afternoon/evening:

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely and Dapper Desserts is at Till Dawn (5048 California SW), 3-7 pm.

‘NERD SINGLES MIXER’: 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), solo gamers invited!

LIVE AT C & P: Citizens of Earth at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover!

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm live music, with Joint Souls, Midpak, Shai Permilovsky Quintet. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

