In case you wondered too: More digging for West Seattle light-rail planning

Thanks for the tips/questions/photos! Work crews like the one above near 40th/Oregon in The Junction are out doing more environmental testing for Sound Transit light-rail planning. ST says nearby residents should have all received explanatory flyers, but if you didn’t, here’s the one for 40th/Oregon, and here’s the one for 37th/Fauntleroy. In both cases, crews are boring holes for monitoring water levels in the ground – according to the flyers, “Crews will monitor water levels by visiting these sites about every few months to take measurements throughout final design of the project.” ST is continuing to work toward publishing the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle routing/station locations later this year.