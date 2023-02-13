COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 is three months away

Yet another big spring/summer event will be back this year. It’s the only one we at WSB actually coordinate as well as publicize – West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day will be on the second Saturday in May as usual, so this year that’s Saturday, May 13th. If you’re new, that’s not one big sale – it’s one big day with many sales of many sizes, the ultimate person-to-person recycling, all around the peninsula. We’ll open registration in April as usual, and the map/list of sales will be available one week before sale day. Aside from the 2020-2021 pandemic hiatus, we’ve presented West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day every year since 2008; before that, it was founded in 2005 and presented in 2006 and 2007 by the long-gone nonprofit Megawatt.