Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls-varsity bowling team – after winning their fourth consecutive Metro League championship last weekend, they are bowling in the state-championship tournament starting today in Tukwila. (Thanks for the tips!) Here’s who’s in the tournament:

State roster: Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler

Malia Barker

Lauren Ellingson

Justice Jenkins

An Le

Kritsana Nathan

Ellen Torres

The state 3A tournament continues through tomorrow at Bowlero.