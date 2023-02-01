BIZNOTE: Happy anniversaries, Avalon Glassworks!

Two milestones for one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses – Avalon Glassworks in the Luna Park neighborhood. Here’s their announcement:

Avalon Glassworks is celebrating 30 years of business and 20 years for current owners Shannon and Jon Felix. To commemorate, the studio has created a blown glass Anniversary Float, signed AGW 2023 “30” on the sealing button.

It is a 4″ sphere in transparent burgundy red with accents of sparkly gold flecks. It can be purchased online at their Etsy store or in-person at the West Seattle location at 2914 SW Avalon Way. Avalon Glassworks’ new hours are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 12-4 pm.