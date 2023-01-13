West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: Student-led donation drive collecting pet food

January 13, 2023 9:40 am
If you’re shopping for pet food this weekend, consider buying extra for this upcoming donation drive: National Honor Society students at West Seattle High School are hosting a pet food donation drive for Seattle Humane. They will have two dropoff dates – 3 to 5 pm January 18th (next Wednesday) and January 25th, at the north entrance of WSHS (3000 California SW). Organizers say they’re especially interested in dry or canned cat food, “but we’ll accept it for any pets!”

