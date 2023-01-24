WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: With cooldown on the way, the shelter’s open

West Seattle, Washington

With another round of extra-cold weather on the way, we’ve received this reminder from the emergency shelter at the West Seattle Veteran Center in The Triangle:

Just wanted to send out a reminder that the Shelter is open during these winter months. If you know someone/see someone that needs shelter, please send them our way: 3618 SW Alaska St.

-Cold Weather Shelter (overnight below 40F) open 5:00 PM, dinner at 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

-Warm-Up Center open daily 7:30 am to 11:00 am. Hot breakfast from 8:30 am – 9:30 am
When the daytime temperature is forecast as below 40 F, the Shelter will be open all day.

The extended forecast says lows in the 20s are possible starting Sunday.

