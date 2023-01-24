WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Kia; burglars, package thief on camera

Three more reader reports, two with security images:

STOLEN KIA: Nelson in North Shorewood says that amid multiple car break-ins, this one was stolen:

It’s a 2013 Kia Rio Hatchback, color black, with a sticker on the back right that reads “Not today Satan.” The neighbors reported seeing five armed men in two cars and called the cops. License plate BQR4838. (KCSO) case number C-23021370

BURGLARS ON CAMERA: From Mary:

We’re mid-renovation and had our home broken into last night. Mostly tools stolen and a laptop, front door left open etc. 11:20-11:50 pm Mon Jan 23. Cops have been gathering evidence but wanted to see if anyone sees anything on their cameras, etc. We’re in Fauntleroy right by Original Bakery off 44th coming down the hill. Sounds like very large white box truck [as seen by a neighbor].

PACKAGE TAKEN: Diane is looking for a stolen package:

She reports, “It happened today at 1:42, Myrtle and 31st. I just noticed around 3 pm on my camera. I drove around the neighborhood looking for a discarded package.” No luck yet.