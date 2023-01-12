WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run driver destroys shop’s ‘parklet’ structure

(Photo courtesy Molly’s Bottle Shop)
If you’ve been in the 3200 block of California SW today, you might have noticed that startling sight – the “parklet” structure out front of Molly’s Bottle Shop is now in pieces. Shop manager Sebastiano says a hit-run driver destroyed it just after 3 am – the collision was caught, though not clearly, on a neighbor’s security camera:
(Choose YT’s “full screen” option for a slightly better view)
If you have any information – especially if you’re the driver right behind the hit-run vehicle – please contact the shop, which is awaiting a police-report number.
| 0 COMMENTS