WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral corner mailbox stolen, again

January 6, 2023 1:54 pm
Look closely at the top half of that photo and you’ll see bolts that formerly held the Admiral Way/Belvidere USPS mailbox. We got a tip this morning that the big blue collection box was missing again, more than 11 years after its previous theft. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirms to WSB that the mailbox was indeed stolen – and says it’s just been recovered this past hour “in the Burien area.” We have followup questions out including when it happened (we recall seeing the box in place just a few days ago) and what you should do if you might have had mail in the box; we’ll add whatever we hear back.

